ATA officials get  key roles in National Games

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: The Taekwondo Federation of India’s senior vice president L Sokun Singh has been appointed as a member of the Championship Supervisory Board (CSB) for the upcoming National Games to be held in Goa.

Singh is also the associate vice president of the Arunachal Taekwondo Association (ATA).

The CSB plays a crucial role in ensuring fair and efficient conduct of various sporting events during the National Games.

Further, ATA referee chairman Borik Pamo has been named as an official referee of the Games.

ATA president Kipa Kaha and its general secretary Likha Robin congratulated Singh and Pamo on being appointment as officials of the National Games.