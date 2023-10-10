SC asks SICs to provide litigants option of hybrid hearing

NEW DELHI, 9 Oct: The Supreme Court on Monday asked all state information commission (SIC) to provide litigants the option of hybrid mode of hearing.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud directed SICs across the country to ensure that e-filing of complaints and appeals is provided to all litigants.

“All state information commission must provide an option for availing of hybrid mode of hearing,” said the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Observing that technology will help amplify access to justice, the bench said, “That apart, we also direct that all state information commissions must ensure that e-filing of complaints and appeals is provided in a streamlined manner to every litigant.”

The apex court passed the order while hearing a plea seeking directions for better functioning of SICs.

The petition said that SICs should hear complaints as well as appeals by giving an option of both physical as well as virtual hearing through digital platforms. (PTI)