[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 9 Oct: A workshop on digital literacy was organised at the government college here in West Kameng district on Monday.

Government College Principal Dr Tashi Phuntso urged the students to “embrace digital literacy,” saying that “the world is on your fingertips, and everything has been digitalised – education to career, finance to marketing, and research to implementation.”

“Digital has indeed brought the world closer. We need to take maximum advantage of this digital age. A person without digital literacy is like life without soul,” he said.

The college’s IT/NRC Cell in-charge Dr Sangey Gombu conducted a session on ‘Empowering minds in the digital age’, covering digital literacy’s theoretical and practical aspects through hands-on training with Gmail Workspace.

Axis Bank branch manager Hem Kamal Bhuyan spoke on the benefits of digital banking benefits and potential risks, “such as mobile and online banking security threats.”

Axis Bank corporate salary manager Pranjal Bhaisya apprised the students of various schemes of the bank for teachers and students.

Faculty members Sonam T Kharm and Tenzin Yingsel also spoke.