Yonex Sunrise Jambey Tashi Memorial (U-13) Sub-Jr Nat’l Ranking Badminton Tournament

Harshit Khatri and Joel Rana win boys’ and girls’ singles titles

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: Harshit Khatri of Delhi and Joel Rana of Haryana won the boys’ and the girls’ singles titles of the Yonex Sunrise Jambey Tashi Memorial (U-13) Sub-Junior National Ranking Badminton Tournament.

Khatri and Rana beat their respective opponents, Hemanth Sri Sammetla of Andhra Pradesh and Sharayu Ranjane of Punjab, in the finals played at the Arunachal Badminton Academy-MLA Cottage here on Monday.

The bronze medals in the girls’ category of the event were won by Hamsini Chadaram and Dhanya SJ of Tamil Nadu.

In the boys’ category of the event, Linesh Vaibav S of Tamil Nadu and Shaurya Singh Rana of Uttarakhand won the bronze medals.

The girls’ doubles title was won by Sharayu Ranjane and Soyara Shelar of Maharashtra, who defeated the pair of Avni Vikram Govind of Telangana and Lakshmi Sai Aradhya Racha of Andhra Pradesh.

The bronze medals were won by Sushma Reddy Gouru and Sri Sloka Katam Reddy of Andhra Pradesh and Joel Rana of Haryana and Maanyala Waadhwa of Delhi.

Aditya Negi and Tanmay Verma of Uttarakhand won the boys’ doubles title, beating Arjun Baruah and Arnab Chutia of Assam.

The bronze medals in this category went to Wazir Singh and Zorawar Singh of Punjab, and Aaryan Bhatt of UP and Shaurya Singh Rana of Uttarakhand.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, who is also the Arunachal Olympic Association president, distributed the prizes to the winners.

Ha Welfare Society chairman Ha Tatu also attended the closing function.

Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) secretary-general Bamang Tago congratulated all the winners.

He informed that “renowned international referee S Muralidharan, who is also the vice president-cum-BAI’s technical official committee chairman, supervised the tournament.”

Further, the BWF had deputed BAI official Rajesh Kamal Rajput, BWF course conductor CR Rajeev and Badminton Asia Federation course conductor Jilani Basha to observe the tournament.

“Their presence in the tournament has immensely inspired the budding shuttlers of the country,” Tago said.

He further informed that “the ABSA will bid to host the Sub-junior National Badminton Championship, 2024 in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The state also hosted the Zone-I national umpires examination for 16 states during the tournament, he said.