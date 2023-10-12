Training on potential crops cultivation organized

PASIGHAT, 11 Oct: The College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) organized a training programme on cultivation of potential crops under foot hill of Arunachal Pradesh cum input distribution under NEH and TSP component at Rani Village in East Siang district on Wednesday.

CHF Dean prof. BN Hazarika, who presided over the programme, highlighted the health benefits, market opportunity and scopes of potential crops in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the technical session, principal investigator of the project prof. P Debnath highlighted the objectives of potential crops project, integrated nutrient management of potential crop (buckwheat, faba bean and job’s tear) cultivation and value addition for improvement of livelihood of farmers.

Prof. SK Bandhopadhya delivered a lecture on scientific cultivation of buckwheat in Arunachal Pradesh.

CHF’s social science head Dr. Lakshmi Dhar Hatai enlightened on market demand and marketing strategies of buckwheat.

The CHF students demonstrated the preparation of vermicompost out of organic household wastes.

Under the NEH and TSP component, 20 vermibeds and equal numbers of spades were distributed to the farmers of Rani village.

Thirty-five farmers from Rani village and 42 students of CHF participated in the programme.