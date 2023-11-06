Pathetic condition of NH 415

The slow progress of the Itanagar to Banderdewa four-lane highway is a serious matter. The work, especially under Package B (from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli), is progressing very slowly. October to March is considered to be the peak working season in the state. After that, due to monsoon rains, it becomes extremely difficult to execute infrastructure projects in the state. However, there is no major activity under Package B. While the work under Package C is progressing smoothly, things are looking bleak under Package B. The government should review the progress of work and put pressure on the contractor to speed up the work. The poor condition of roads in between Papu Nallah and Nirjuli is causing immense trouble to the motorists. The constant traffic jams along with the pathetic condition of the road has made life miserable for the people. Also, the condition of the highway has deteriorated in Itanagar too. The entire township road requires early maintenance.