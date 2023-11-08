APTUF demands removal of labour board chairman

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) in a press conference on Tuesday sought the removal of Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) Chairman Nyato Dukam, alleging “misappropriation of funds and illegal appointments in the board.”

The APTUF has served a 14-day ultimatum to the state government to address its demand.

Speaking to press persons, APTUF chairman Changma Tajo said that “we are here for the third time in response to this same issue for allowing chairmanship to those under the workers’ board and not to any minister or legislator.”

Dukam is also an MLA.

“Time and again we have submitted our issue to the chief minister, but till date there has been no response from the state government, nor has any meeting been called,” Tajo said.

He said that the board was working smoothly “when persons with no political background were appointed as the board’s chairperson.”

“After the inclusion of legislators or ministers, there has been misappropriation (of funds) in the board,” he alleged.

“This was our previous demand to appoint a person who is working at the grassroots level as chairman. When big shots (legislators) are appointed, the workers are deprived and we do not get the opportunity even to place our grievances, despite coming from the remotest corners of the district,” said Tajo.

The APTUF appealed to all the trade union leaders in the state to “refrain from giving opportunity to legislators and ministers,” saying that “there has also been misuse of funds, for which an RTI has also been filed.”

“The funds are misused by giving poor quality items to the labour union members and sending hefty amounts of paid bills,” he added, and, on behalf of the workers, opposed the appointment of any legislator as the board’s chairperson.

“We are appealing to the community-based organisations and student bodies to support us in this cause,” Tajo said.

“We appeal that the present chairman should be removed within 14 days,” said the APTUF, adding, however, that “our motive is not to go against any minister or legislator in person.”

“We will hit the streets soon if the government does not listen to our demands. We are now on a ‘do or die’ mode in order to save the board, and, within a couple of days, we are coming up with some resolutions,” he said.

APTUF secretary-general Kenkar Yomcha said that “the mobilisation to come up with a board was started in 1997, and whatever money that is being collected by the board is hard-earned money. We have toiled hard to register labourers under the labour unions from house to house at the grassroots level.”

“We are against the system and not against any individual,” said Yomcha, adding that “our union will soon announce a democratic movement, which can also lead to a non-cooperation movement.”

He informed that the APTUF would prepare its next plan of action in a joint meeting on Wednesday.