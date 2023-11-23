GBPNIHE-NERC empowers youth for climate-resilient agriculture in Ziro

ZIRO, 22 Nov: GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, North-East Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) organized an awareness programme on climate resilient agriculture as part of its pilot project “Fostering climate smart communities in the Indian Himalayan region,” at Nema Ashram School here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Led by Tridipa Biswas, scientist C at GBPNIHE-NERC, the programme sought to make the participants aware of the root causes, profound impacts and the importance of climate-resilient agriculture adaptation and mitigation strategies amidst the looming threat of climate change.

Emphasizing the vital role of climate resilient agriculture, Biswas underscored the imperative contribution students can make in fortifying resilience within their communities.

The programme also encouraged students to spearhead awareness campaigns on resilient cropping systems, endorse climate-smart agricultural practices, educate farmers on sustainable soil practices and emphasize the significance of carbon sequestration for long-term agricultural viability.

Rainwater harvesting initiatives, water conservation methods and community-led projects focused on agroforestry practices were also highlighted.