Land donors demand final land survey during consultative meet with P/Pare DA

YUPIA, 20 Dec: The land donors of Yupia, mostly belonging to the Nabam, Tana and Techi clans called for a final land survey to ascertain factual boundaries of the headquarter during a Papum Pare district administration convened consultative meeting with the land donors, PRI members, goan buras and students leaders held here on Wednesday.

The meeting was organized with the aim of tackling the illegal land encroachment and rampant earth cutting activities in and around the Yupia township area.

While appealing for proper re-survey and demarcation of the Yupia township area and prompt actions against the encroachers, PI and a land donor Tana Hochi said, “We donated our ancestral lands to the government free of cost, expecting a vibrant socio economic development of the area. But today our donated land has been encroached upon and govt servants being a major chunk of the encroachers.”

Responding to the appeals, Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen said that “a committee comprising of the land donors, PRI members, Goan Buras and government officials shall be constituted to carry out survey activities for demarcation of the headquarter.”

Assuring his commitment to protect government land, DC Bomjen added that “series of consultative meetings shall be held before the final demarcation and factual notification of the headquarters area.”

Issuing strict warnings against illegal earth cutting activities in and around Yupia headquarters without permission, DC Bomjen added that “such unmonitored activities could pose threat to the people staying in the foothills. NOC has to be sought from the district administration for any such earth cutting activities.”

DLRSO Nanne Yowa presented the current status of the land demarcation of Yupia headquarter township and sought cooperation from all the stakeholders to amicably solve the headquarter boundary issues. (DIPRO)