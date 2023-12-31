160 bags of waste removed during Yagamso cleaning drive

ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: A year-ender Yagamso river cleaning drive, organised by the Youth Mission for Clean River and the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, concluded on Saturday.

Members of the Arunachal Photography Club, the Siang District Students’ Union, the AAPSU, and the Jarbom Gamlin Govt Law College Students’ Union, besides RGU students actively participated in the drive.

Their combined efforts led to the removal of a staggering 160 bags of garbage that had been blocking the natural flow of the river.

Speaking about responsible waste disposal methods employed during the cleaning drive, Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project coordinator Prem Taba said, “Legacy wastes were taken to the Hollongi dumping ground, while biodegradable items were placed in nearby pits for decomposition. Recyclables were left for scrap dealers.”

Taba emphasised the NGOs’ commitment to “achieving a zero-waste outcome.”

Urging everyone to stay committed to the ongoing efforts to preserve and maintain the cleanliness of rivers, he said that “our collective action will ensure that the water bodies remain healthy and vibrant for future generations.”