Awareness prog on climate resilience

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, North East Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) organised an awareness programme titled ‘Enhancing climate resilience through nature-based solutions’ at the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) in Vivek Vihar here on Thursday.

“This initiative, a pivotal component of the pilot project ‘Fostering climate smart communities in the Indian Himalayan Region’, was aimed to enlighten and empower participants, particularly students, in combating climate change,” institute informed in a release, adding that the programme saw the participation of 165 attendees.

Addressing the participants, GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist-C Tridipa Biswas highlighted “the crucial role students can play in fostering resilience within their communities,” it said. “Practical suggestions included engaging in climate change study, tree-planting drives, and waste reduction initiatives, empowering students to contribute to informed decision-making and sustainable practices,” the release said.

GBPNIHE-NERC JPF Surender K Varma stressed on the significance of nature-based solutions in enhancing climate resilience, “advocating their immediate adoption to mitigate climate change impacts,” while VKV Principal Bibhuti Bhusan Bal urged the students to “take active part in alongside the scientific communities to address climate challenges effectively,” it said.

GBPNIHE-NERC JRF Shivam Kumar encapsulated the importance of education and community involvement in building a resilient future amid the climate change challenges, the release stated.