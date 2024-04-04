Aalo WPS gets legal aid clinic

AALO, 3 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) member secretary Yomge Ado on Wednesday inaugurated the Legal Aid Clinic (LAC) at Women Police Station here in West Siang district, in presence of legal aid functionaries and police personnel.

The newly set up LAC is intended to provide speedy, easy and accessible legal aid to the women and weaker sections of the society, “which would also benefit the inmates and helpful to the cases related to missing children and offences against children.”

While inaugurating the LAC, Ado elucidated the aims and objective of LAC, free and competent legal services provided under Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 and Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011.

He also explained the role of para legal volunteers and the assistance rendered by legal services authorities and stressed on the importance of the coordination between legal aid institutions and police stations.

Among others, deputy superintendent of police Moge Bole, chief legal defense counsel in West Siang advocate Marphy Ete and dy. chief defense counsel advocate Jummin Lollen were present on the occasion.