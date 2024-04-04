CM accuses the Cong of religious politics

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday accused the opposition of playing with religion in the state. Responding to the recent decision of the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) to extend support to Congress MP candidates, Khandu said the opposition in particular, Congress has started a wrong trend by starting religious-based politics in the state.

“Congress always accuses BJP of indulging in religious politics but now they are playing religious politics in the state. They are trying to use Christian community but I know the majority of the Christian community will reject such politics and vote on development,” said Khandu.

He also charged that Congress has created a wrong precedent by resorting to religious politics in the state.

“Congress has created history by playing such dirty religious politics. People of the state, especially youths, will not forgive them for such politics,” he added. He also said BJP will go to people based on development and performance.