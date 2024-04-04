College organizes voter awareness prog

DOIMUKH, 3 Apr: A one day voter awareness programme was organized by the NSS unit of Government College, Doimukh here on Wednesday.

Rajiv Gandhi University’s Hindi officer Gumpi Nguso Lombi attended the programme as resource person.

While interacting with the students, she said, “voting is not only our right but it is our responsibility too. Our healthy participation in adult franchise will make strong governance.”

She spoke about the process of voting and voting rights of differently-abled citizens of the society. Further, she advised the students to say no to money culture and elect a visionary leader for a better future of the society.

She also exhorted the NSS students to focus on the motto of NSS “Not me but you” while following the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi. “NSS plays a very important role in nation building by spreading education through services,” she said.

Government College, Doimukh principal Dr.Taw Azu and Dr. Eva Dupak also spoke.