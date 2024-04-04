Jawans stage flag march in Daporijo

DAPORIJO, 3 Apr: The BSF jawans deployed in Upper Subansiri district for smooth conduct of simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha election staged a flag march in Daporijo township on Wednesday.

Led by DEO Talo Potom, SP Thutan Jamba and deputy SP Gamli Loyi, the army jawans conducted the flag march through Sigin colony, forest colony, new market line, old market and Sikarjo village.

Interacting with public, DEO Potom spoke on the objective of flag march. He sought cooperation from all stakeholders, including political parties and citizens for smooth conduct of election. (DIPRO)