State’s athletics team leaves for Bihar to participate in 67th NSG

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: The state’s U-17 boys’ and girls’ athletics team, led by chef-de-mission Takam Pate, left here for Bihar to participate in the 67th National School Games (NSG) to be held there in Patna from 6 to 9 April.

The team includes 15 boys and 11 girls. The athletes have been selected based on their performance in the state level athletics meet, which was held in Namsai in December 2023. All the selected players had won gold medals in the meet.

Arunachal will participate in 100M, 200M, 400M, 800M, 1500M, 3000M races and 4 X100M and 4X400M relay races, shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, long jump and high jump.

Earlier, director of secondary education Marken Kadu along with Arunachal Teacher Association president Kipa Kechak saw the state contingent off at the DSE office premises here.