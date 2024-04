LONGDING, 4 Apr: The static surveillance team and the flying squad team seized Rs 1 crore at the Kanubari check gate in Longding district during a routine naka checking.

The teams intercepted a Toyota Fortuner vehicle (AS01-ET-5252) at around 3:30 pm on Thursday and seized the amount from the possession of one Harshvardhan Singh from Duliajan in Assam.

The amount, comprising 200 bundles of Rs 500 notes, was handed over to District Election Officer Bekir Nyorak for safe storage. (DIPRO)