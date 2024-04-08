Training prog for polling functionaries

PALIN, 7 Apr: A four-day district-level training programme, marking the final phase of training for polling functionaries for the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections, began here in Kra Daadi district on Saturday.

Earlier, during a month-long training programme, the polling functionaries were apprised of the election guidelines and various aspects of their roles.

More than 450 polling functionaries are participating in the training programme, under the supervision of District Election Officer Sunny K Singh and Deputy District Election Officer Likha Tejji, according to a release.