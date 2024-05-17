Govt, people need to protect state’s rich biodiversity

In a huge boost to Arunachal Pradesh, for the first time in India, a giant shrike bird species has been spotted in Tawang district. A physiotherapist from Mumbai, Kalyan Kapdi, who was on a family holiday in March, found the bird species while visiting Sangetsar Lake in Tawang district. This is the first time that a giant shrike has been recorded in India. Earlier, this particular species has been recorded in China. This finding once again shows that Arunachal is a hotspot for biodiversity.

Over the years, unique species of animals, plants, mammals, etc, have been found in the state. For scientist, environmentalists and nature lovers, Arunachal is a preferred destination. The rich biodiversity of the state attracts them from across the world. But sadly, our own local people sometimes tend to take it for granted. They do not value it. The reckless destruction of forest threatens the rich biodiversity of the state. Despite tall claims by successive governments, not much has been done to protect it. Before it is too late, sincere efforts should be made by the government, in collaboration with the people, to preserve the rich biodiversity of the state for the future generation. For now let’s celebrate the spotting of unique giant shrike bird species. Hope the local administration of Tawang will take steps to ensure its protection in the wild.