Need to combat China’s belligerence

In the last few years, China has been increasingly behaving very aggressively with neighbours, in particular India and Taiwan. The relationship between India and China continues to remain strained since the Galwan incident. Despite talks between representatives of the two countries, China continues to behave very aggressively. This is a matter of concern for India. Another country that is facing growing hostility from China is its neighbour Taiwan. On Monday Taiwan’s newly elected president William Lai took charge of the country’s leadership. He immediately called on China to stop threatening the island and accept the existence of its democracy. He urged Beijing to replace confrontation with dialogue, shortly after being sworn in on Monday.

He said also that Taiwan would never back down in the face of intimidation from China, which has long claimed the island as its own. China responded by saying, “Taiwan’s independence is a dead end.” Mr Lai is considered to be one of the strongest critics of China and its anti-Taiwan policy. His election has deeply angered China and anti-Taiwan rhetoric by Chinese leaders is growing with each passing day. India should keep a close eye on the development. The increasing Chinese military incursion near Taiwanese water and air space is threatening to cause war. The situation is quite similar to the tense situation along the India-China border. Taiwan and India, along with other allies like the US and Japan, should work together to combat belligerent China. It is for the safety and security of India.