Action needed to address rising cancer cases

Despite tremendous strides in the medical field, it is still largely a losing battle for humanity when it comes to cancer, the emperor of maladies. However, some forms of cancer are totally preventable and curable. In these cases, early detection significantly increases survival chances. Unfortunately, India, despite accounting for the highest number of cancer deaths in the world, has been lackadaisical in implementing an effective screening mechanism. The National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases & Stroke (NPCDCS), launched way back in 2010, was meant to focus on screening for cervical, oral and breast cancers, which make up a third of all the cancer cases in the country.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) health & wellness centres (HWC) were designated as cancer detection points. However, the outcome has been far from encouraging. A study by the NITI Aayog, the government’s think tank, has exposed several gaps in the implementation of the scheme. Less than 10 percent of HWCs completed one round of screening for non-communicable diseases, including cancer. It was found that many centres lack proper screening facilities. Even in Arunachal, which accounts for one of the highest cancer cases, not many activities have been seen regarding cancer screening. The ASHAs, who are crucial for community-level cancer screening, are not adequately trained. The study highlights the importance of improving working conditions and investing in training for these frontline professionals. Given the low awareness of the disease, it is imperative that these frontline professionals are educated about cancer prevention protocols and trained to use the screening techniques.