The result of the general election of 2024 is a clear message that Indians are tired of divisive communal politics and are looking for a progressive government. The BJP which has been ruling the country for the last 10 years has taken masses for granted. They thought religious politics would get them dividends every election. The saffron party was so confident of victory that they talked about getting 400 seats in the election. Further, they fought the elections entirely on the Modi brand, and even called its manifesto ‘Modi ki guarantee.’ PM Narendra Modi led their charge during the campaign. But as results poured in on Tuesday, the people of India brought them back to earth by restricting them below the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The arrogance of the BJP and its leadership has cost them dearly. Also, Modi attempted to pivot the poll around the opposition’s alleged Muslim appeasement, but his choice of contentious phrases drew its share of critics. The state of UP stands out, which has taught a big lesson to Modi and the BJP. Even in Ayodhya where they constructed Ram temple, the BJP lost the election. The legendary unpredictability of UP brought back the fight in the 2024 general election. None of the exit polls or electoral assessments of parties captured the surprise that Uttar Pradesh sprung up in this election. The opposition INDIA bloc, succeeded in denting the grander narratives and the national leadership issue in a host of states if not across the country. Now there will be a coalition government of NDA and one wonders how stable it will be. But one thing is for sure India is tired of arrogance and communally divisive agenda. Nation desperately wants the government to focus on governance.