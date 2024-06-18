Nlg police arrest fraudster

NAHARLAGUN, 17 Jun: The Naharlagun police arrested a wanted fraudster, identified as Gopal Ch Das (52), from Rongpur in Assam’s Cachar district in the intervening night of 15 and 16 June.

The arrest was made by a police team comprising SI Niri Rama and Constable Lham Tsering, under the supervision of Naharlagun PS OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev.

The accused already had six bon-bailable arrest warrants issued against him by the court of the Yupia-based chief judicial magistrate (CJM) since 2018.

The accused was arrested in connection with CJM CR No 101/2018 u/s 138 of the NI Act for allegedly cheating a local contractor by issuing a fraudulent bank cheque worth Rs 25 lakhs that bounced.

“Despite several attempts by the police, the accused successfully evaded arrest and had been on the run since 2018,” the police informed in a release.

Das was produced before the CJM, and has been remanded to custody.