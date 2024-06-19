Review meeting of WCD dept held

BOMDILA, 18 Jun: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar directed all the officials of the women & child development (WCD) department to “incorporate new elements and innovations into Tech Vadi.”

Addressing a review meeting with the department’s officials here on Monday, she emphasised on “liaising with the agriculture and horticulture departments to create vermicompost facilities at Tech Vadi, enabling children to learn practically.”

Additionally, she suggested signing an MoU with these departments for “seasonal supply and planting of five plants at Tech Vadi for Poshan Vatika,” and advocated coordinating with other departments to instal solar lights, wash basins, and rainwater harvesting systems at Tech Vadi. She also recommended “stocking inter-tribe books and YouTube videos for children.”

Emphasising the importance of conducting thorough grassroots surveys to ensure that no child or beneficiary is excluded from WCD schemes, she asked the CDPOs to collaborate with the administrative officers with regard to Aadhaar enrolment during Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Days.

In cases involving children of daily wage labourers at the anganwadi centres, she advocated “seeking support from panchayat leaders, businessmen and politicians to fund their education.”

For addressing domestic violence, the centre administrator of the one-stop centre (OSC) was directed to coordinate with the district medical officer “for rescue operations,” and to “work with police officers and the judicial department to resolve issues faced by the centre.”

To enhance performance, Sagar announced to conduct written exams and competitions for all the supervisors of the district and award the best performers.

Earlier, the WCD deputy director delivered presentations from all the CDPOs, the OSC centre administrator and the DCPU protection officer. (DIPRO)