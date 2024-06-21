Accused in alleged murder case arrested

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: A month after the alleged murder of Millo Ricky, the Roing (LDV) police arrested one Dehun Umbrey on Tuesday.

As per sources, Ricky was allegedly assaulted by Umbrey, who had been called by a woman to defend her, following an argument between her and Ricky.

On 1 June, a candlelight march was taken out by hundreds of people in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, demanding justice for the deceased.

A case is registered in Roing police station.

It is learnt that Ricky was allegedly brutally assaulted by Umbrey in Roing on 10 May. On 12 May he succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the All Millo Welfare Society in a press statement lauded the Roing police for arresting the accused.

It urged the police to “continue the work and remain steadfast to keep the neighbourhood safe.”

Umbrey is currently in judicial custody.