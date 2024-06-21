Tasing vows to clean up depts charged with fin’l irregularities

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing has asserted that he would check the misuse of funds in the two departments mired in controversy over financial irregularities, and make both of them the best in the state.

The BJP leader said that he will first find out the problems in the departments.

“I will soon call a meeting of officials to review the pros and cons in the departments and work accordingly with set goals,” Tasing said.

The rural development department has been mired in controversy for long with allegations of mismanagement of funds while executing schemes such as the MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (Rural).

Allegations of siphoning off of funds to the tune of Rs 571 crores also surfaced in the panchayati raj department in recent times. The People’s Party of Arunachal has claimed that it came to know via RTI that the funds were meant for panchayat bodies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It will be an acid test for me to streamline the departments and to bring back their glory. I will work with utmost sincerity and will perform the task assigned to me by the chief minister,” Tasing told PTI.

He said that he would ensure that there is no corruption in the departments he is heading.

“I will work hard to streamline both the departments with new ideas and put in place certain mechanisms to check misuse of funds. Moreover, I will try to sort out the problems faced by the departments, so that they run smoothly,” Tasing said.

He said that that he will work towards a developed Arunachal “with focus on the principles of speed, scale, scope and standards as set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

At the first cabinet meeting held soon after the swearing in of the new council of ministers on 13 June, a target of 100 days was set to carry out developmental activities in several sectors, he said.

“We will concentrate on the target set by the Cabinet to fulfil the aspirations of the people,” the minister added.

The BJP has returned to power in Arunachal for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member Assembly. (PTI)