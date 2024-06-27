State’s agri experts participate in agro-tech prog in Vietnam

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: A delegation, comprising senior officials and agricultural experts from Arunachal Pradesh attended the ‘Agro-Tech Exchange and Cultural Exploration Programme’ in Vietnam from 17 to 19 June.

The initiative was aimed at enhancing agricultural collaboration and fostering cultural ties between India and Vietnam.

During the visit, the delegation engaged in a series of meetings and field visits to learn about Vietnam’s advanced agricultural technologies and practices.

The team visited Southern Horticultural Research Institute in Tien Giang Province and interacted with Vietnamese horticultural experts and discussed cutting-edge research and practices in horticulture.

The team also toured local farms to witness the implementation of advanced agricultural technologies and sustainable practices. These visits provided them valuable insights into modern farming techniques that can be adapted to the agricultural landscape of Arunachal Pradesh.

They also held a meeting with the department of agriculture and rural development, Binh Thuan Province and explored the potential areas for cooperation in technology transfer and capacity building. It also opened up opportunities for business and export, with Vietnamese officials offering to collaborate with interested individuals from Arunachal Pradesh.

The group also visited Ham Thuan Nam Dragon Fruit Garden, one of Vietnam’s premier dragon fruit gardens known for its innovative cultivation methods.

The visit aimed to understand the successful practices in fruit farming that could be implemented in Arunachal Pradesh to enhance fruit production.

The programme was organized by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam in collaboration with the department of youth affairs, GoAP.