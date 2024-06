Arunachal to use English, Hindi versions of new criminal laws

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh will use the English and Hindi versions of the three new criminal laws since the state’s people speak in “innumerable” dialects, an official said on Friday.

Officials and other people concerned are being trained on the new laws in English and Hindi, he said.

English is the official language of the state.

From 1 July, three new criminal laws – the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 – will come into effect across the country. These laws will replace the Indian Penal Code 1860, the Indian Evidence Act 1872 and the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973.

“We will use the English and Hindi versions (of the three laws). They are not being translated into any local language. We have 26 major and over 100 sub-tribes,” the official said.

He said that all investigating officers in the state are being imparted training on the laws in all 27 districts in English and Hindi for the last two months.

According to the website of the DoNER ministry 30-50 distinct languages/dialects are in use in Arunachal.

Besides, there are “innumerable dialects and sub-dialects.”

Some of these languages are Nyishi, Miji, Adi, Galo, Wancho, Tagin, Monpa, Nocte, Aka, Tangsa and Khamti. A majority of them belong to the Tibeto-Burman language family. (PTI)