Water supply of Aalo township disrupted

AALO, 3 Jul: Drinking water supply in Aalo town in West Siang district has been disrupted after landslides destroyed the key pipelines. According to the PHE & WS department, landslides damaged the 300 mm dia DI main pipeline that supplies water from Ene source to Aalo town on 29 June.

The massive landslide near the bridge over the Sipu river also blocked the Nigmoi-Aalo PWD bypass road. Besides the DI pipes, a 65 mm GI pipeline that supplies water to Yeggo village has also been washed away. Men and machineries have been engaged to clear the landslide as well as recover the buried pipes. Stating that the restoration work will take 10 more days, the department has appealed to the residents to bear with the inconvenience caused to them. (DIPRO)