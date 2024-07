ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited suggestions from the public for refinement of the draft ‘Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Manual for Conduct of Examination, 2024’.

The suggestions may be submitted on or before 5 pm of 14 July through the ‘suggestion box’ on the commission’s official website http://appsc.gov.in.

The draft manual has been uploaded to the APPSC website, the commission said.