NAHARLAGUN, 6 Jul: The Naharlagun police have sought the help of the public in identifying the body of a woman which was found from the Dikrong River, near Prem Nagar here, on 5 July.

“The woman, with dark complexion, is suspected to have drowned and washed away from the upstream due to heavy rain,” Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said.

The woman, suspected to be a non-tribal, is estimated to be 25 to 35 years old and 4’5″ tall.

The body is being kept for 72 hours for identification, the SP said.