Govt should come clean on eastern Ladakh situation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has once again raised a very pertinent issue regarding the situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. On Sunday, Kharge reiterated his party’s demand that the government must take the nation into confidence on the situation at the border with China. The recent media report citing satellite images claim that China’s military is digging in for the long haul in the area around Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, having constructed underground bunkers to store weapons and fuel and hardened shelters for armoured vehicles at a key base in the region.

The report says also that some of the areas where Chinese military infrastructures have come up were under Indian control before the 2020 conflict between the two countries. Also, since that conflict in May 2020, the Chinese have been acting very aggressively along the LAC. Therefore the government should convene all-party meetings and take everyone into confidence. The opposition parties also have the right to know the ground realities as they also represent large numbers of Indians. There have been lots of claims and counterclaims and no clarity over the alleged Chinese incursion in eastern Ladakh. The government of India needs to come clean on this issue as soon as possible.