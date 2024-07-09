Monsoon preparedness reviewed

TAWANG, 8 Jul: A review meeting on monsoon preparedness and glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF)was held here on Monday.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, who chaired the meeting, asked the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), along with the Army and paramilitary forces, the Border RoadsOrganisation, the WRD and the PWD, to “remain alert as natural calamities like flood or cloudburst can occur any time.”

DDMO Genden Tsomu informed about “the probability of GLOF from a few lakes situated in Tawang district,” and alerted the administrative outposts and Army camps located downstream.

She further informed that a team of the DDMA, with the approval of the government, will visit theprobable GLOF sites.

Earlier, officers of the DDMA presented suggestions and information regarding disaster preparedness. (DIPRO)