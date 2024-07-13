Pul highlights huge potential in AP-OIL meet on geothermal and critical minerals exploration

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Science & Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul said that Arunachal offers “huge potential for geothermal energy as an alternative source of green energy to secure future energy needs of India, including critical minerals, which are still untapped, for its utilisation,”Itanagar-based Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) informed in a release.

Pul said this while chairing a high-profile meeting at the Oil India Ltd’s (OIL) headquarters in Noida, UP, on Friday, in a significant move towards sustainable energy development.

Addressing the participants, including OIL Managing Director Dr Ranjit Rath and Pul’s adviser Phurpa Tsering, she urged the OIL to “forge coordinated efforts and share expertise with the state government to successfully tap the geothermal energy potential of the region to enhance energy security,” and advocated ensuring “sustainable development with a disaster management plan in place in the seismologically active northeastern part of India.”

She assured the OIL team of the state government’s support in exploring for geothermal energy,”including natural oil and gas and critical minerals,which will propel the state’s economic growth and development.”

Dr Rath expressed keen interest to “invest in the exploration and production of untapped natural resources in Arunachal Pradesh,” and informed that “the OIL has taken up a collaboration project with the BPCL and the HPCL to expand natural gas pipelines in Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring 24/7 supply to every household.”

He emphasised that investment in exploration is crucial for sustained growth of the nation. “We are committed to making Arunachal Pradesh a revenue-generating state through the development of its vast natural resources,” he added.

Tsering commended the OIL’s initiative and emphasised the need for expert collaboration for the state’s progress. He also acknowledged the OIL’s CSR division “for its continuous support of various developmental projects.”

OIL Executive Director (E&D) Saloma Yomdo stressed the importance of diversifying into geothermal energy and critical minerals exploration “as the company has expertise in exploration and production techniques.”

CES&HS Director Tana Tage presented the details of “the findings and progress made during the recent investigation and feasibility studies of geothermal energy by the centre.”

“In the findings, hot springs survey and investigation carried out in four districts, Tawang district shows promising potential for geothermal energy for generating electricity and other applications like space heating and cooling and drying of perishable food items,” he said.

In response to this, Dr Rath suggested conducting a “reconnaissance survey jointly with the OIL and the National Centre for Seismology on the abandoned wells previously drilled by the OIL.”

National Centre for Seismology Director Dr OP Mishra, the OIL’s chief general managers, its HR director, and other officials from the OIL and the CES&HS also participated in the meeting, the release said.