Drug peddler arrested

CHIMPU, 15 Jul: The Chimpu police arrested one Thomas Pankak (24) and seized 20 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 2 grams, in a black fanny pack, from his room in Forest Corporation Colony here on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team, comprising Itanagar SDPO K Dirchi, Chimpu PS OC Inspector N Nishant, SI Tate Nabam, ASI Manish Kumar, Lady Constable N Sora, Constable Marge Lona, and CRPF personnel raided the suspect’s house, in the presence of Special Judicial Magistrate First Class Oliy Koyu and other independent witnesses, and seized the contraband.

Additionally, the police seized 126 empty plastic vials, 39 used plastic syringes, a plastic soap case, and cash from the suspect’s room.

The seized drug and paraphernalia were weighed, packed, and sealed on the spot. The entire operation was videographed and conducted in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act.

A case under Sections 21(a)/27 of the NDPS Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The alleged accused has been sent to jail.

Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the capital police will continue to take strong action against those involved in drug peddling and ensure that the law takes its course.