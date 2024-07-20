NE NSS Festival-2024 concludes

RGU brings laurels to state

GANGTOK, 19 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh team from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) bagged the ‘best contingency for Northeast NSS-2024’ award at the five-day North East National Service Scheme (NSS) Festival-2024, which concluded at Gangtok on Friday.

RGU’s NSS team, representing the state, also clinched the third position in the cultural competition during the event. Assam bagged the first position and Sikkim stood second.

The festival concluded with a colourful display of cultures through dance programmes by the NSS teams from Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

A host of dignitaries, including Gangtok Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Tshering Palden Bhutia,attended the concluding ceremony.

Thirty-two NSS volunteers of RGU participated in the festival. The team was escorted by PO Rima Kalita, a faculty member of RGU’s fine arts and music department. Mintu Kuli, a fourth-semester student of education, was the group leader.