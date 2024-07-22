Karnataka’s Bill on reservation for Kannadigas in private sector jobs has deeply divided the opinion of the people of India. Some sections see it as a good move, while others see it as a regressive one. Bengaluru, the IT hub of India is home to many top private companies. It has a workforce from across India and the globe. In such a situation, this decision may not work and potentially hurt the image of Bengaluru as a destination for private companies. Also, given that unemployment in the state has stayed significantly lower than the national average for some years now, the draft legislation has more to do with discontent among locals over the quality of employment than joblessness. The state’s IT dominance, concentrated in Bengaluru, is both the result and the cause of software talent from across the country flocking there over decades.

The income gap between the migrant IT and largely local non-IT crowds has translated into consumption pressures for the latter, including in housing. While the political need to address this discontentment as well as create more jobs for locals is understandable, the quotas being prescribed are hardly the solution. The locals are feeling lost and there is a need to address their concerns. Also, Kannadigas are very proud of their culture and language. Concerns have been raised about the slow death of Kannada due to the onslaught of Hindi and English. This aspect also should be taken care of. However, reserving jobs in the private sector may be counterproductive. The government should look for other ways to address the concerns of locals over employment opportunities.