Governor commends 2 Mountain Division

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: Governor K.T Parnaik commended the officers and troops of the 2 Mountain Division of the Indian army for their alertness on the borders and for effective implementation of the Sadhavana projects for the welfare of the population.

On Wednesday, GOC of the 2nd Mountain Division Maj. Gen. V.S Deshpande called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, and discussed the international border, the Vibrant Village Programme and the implementation of Sadbhava projects by the army.

Maj. Gen. Deshpande assured the Governor that the troops and officers of the 2 Mountain Division would leave no stone unturned to ensure tranquility, and development in its area of responsibility, while maintaining cordial relations with the administration and the people of the state.

The GOC also made a detailed presentation on the celebration being planned on the occasion of ‘Walong Day’ on 14 November, highlighting the bravery of the troops and the cooperation of the local citizens, who fought alongside the army. It is intended to honour those people for their valuable contributions, he said.

He also apprised the Governor that the army is planning to conduct various adventure and cultural programmes, which will harness the tourism potential of the state in the eastern region. (Raj Bhavan)