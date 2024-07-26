Capital police launch ‘Police Ajin’

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: The capital police on Thursday launched ‘Police Ajin’, a citizen-centric policing initiative.

The Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh informed in a press release that the police department is committed to building a “police-public relationship rooted in transparency, communication, and trust, serving as a cornerstone for both present and future community wellbeing.”

“Through the Police Ajin initiative, the capital police aim to exemplify transparency in our operations, improve communication, and cultivate enduring trust to ensure peace and prosperity in our capital. To achieve this goal, we have undertaken actions like community patrol (conducting regular patrols to engage with and support the community), Samwad (a community outreach and problem redressal scheme), facilitating open dialogue and addressing community concerns through public hearings, and Your Voice Matters (complaint boxes at educational institutes,encouraging students to report bullying in schools),” the release said.