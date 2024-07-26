Guv felicitates Everester, Wushu expert

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik felicitated distinguished achievers – Everester Kabak Yano and Wushu expert Roshibina Devi – at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, and described them as “symbols of women empowerment.”

“By conquering Mount Everest, Yano has proved that the daughters of Arunachal Pradesh are tough, courageous, adventurous, enterprising and meritorious.

“Devi, who has recently been honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award for her outstanding achievements in Wushu, with her achievement will motivate other youths of the state to excel in their chosen fields,” he said.

The governor advised them to create awareness among the youths against social evils, particularly the drug menace.

He commended the Rashtriya Raksha University’s(RRU), Arunachal campus for promoting games and sports along with academic courses. Both Yano and Devi are students of the RRU’s Pasighat (E/Siang)-based campus.

Acting Campus Director Avinash Kharel and RRU Law Assistant Professor Dr Muluvesalu Keyho were also present at the felicitation function. (Raj Bhavan)