YINGKIONG, 26 Jul: Members of non-profit organi-sation ‘Generations, the Yingkiong’ (GTY) organised a ‘social service-cum-cleanliness drive’, in collaboration with the market welfare committee here on Friday.

GTY president Dr Nijon Danggen informed that the organisation “shall strive for all-round development and betterment of Yingkiong and its residents in the days and years to come.” (DIPRO)