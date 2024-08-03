Meghalaya tightens migrant worker rules

SHILLONG, 2 Aug: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal by the labour department, mandating registration of migrant labourers, with fines of up to Rs 1 lakh for non-compliance.

The decision comes days after pro-ILP (inner line permit) activists conducted raids on construction sites, driving out over 3,000 unregistered migrant workers.

Under the amended Meghalaya Identification Registration (Safety and Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020, migrant workers must register with the labour department in accordance with the Interstate Workmen Act, 1979 and the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Rules, 2020.

Government spokesman and minister Paul Lyngdoh explained that the Cabinet has approved the amendment, which will be presented in the upcoming Assembly session for approval.

The amendment increases the penalty for violations from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh and introduces a provision for simple imprisonment of up to three months for repeat offenders, he added.

A key component of the amendment is the implementation of a central database management system to check the antecedents of migrant workers, the minister said.

“This system will allow the verification of criminal records, ensuring that only those without criminal backgrounds can join the workforce in Meghalaya. The labour department will coordinate with local police to ensure proper verification,” he added.

Lyngdoh emphasised that the state relies heavily on migrant workers due to shortage of local labourers. He noted that without proper verification, these workers could pose a threat to Meghalaya’s peace and security. “The new measures are intended to address concerns about illegal immigration and enhance security,” he added.

The Cabinet’s decision follows criticism of the state government for not implementing existing laws, such as the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016, and for the delay in implementing the ILP.

The ILP is a special permit required for residents from other parts of India to enter and stay in certain states, including Arunachal, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur.

In 2019, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution, urging the Centre to extend the ILP to Meghalaya. The state is still awaiting the Centre’s decision on this matter.

Meanwhile, the Khasi Students’ Union has criticised the state police’s infiltration check gates as non-functional, leading to uncontrolled migration and threats to the indigenous population’s safety and security. (PTI)