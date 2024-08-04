DC issues order to prevent sex racket

CHANGLANG, 3 Aug: In view of the NCPCR’s recommendation and the recent exposure of sex rackets in the state, Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah has issued an order to prevent sexual exploitation in the district.

The order mandates all beauty parlours, hostels, tourist lodges, and similar establishments with regular occupancy to install CCTV cameras in their reception areas and other critical areas of their premises.

“Recorded footages are required to be made available to the law enforcement agencies upon request,” it reads.

These establishments have also been directed to “maintain thorough documentation of photo identity proof for all customers and occupants, including photocopies of ID cards or other valid identification documents.”

Emphasising strict adherence to these directives, the DC warned that “non-compliance will result in severe legal actions, including cancellation of licenses without prior notice.”

The superintendent of police has been requested to conduct random inspection of the records of hotelsand other establishments to ensure compliance with these directives.

The DC urged the citizens to report any suspicious activities to the local authorities, in order to foster a community-driven approach to maintain law and order.