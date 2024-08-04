SP seeks support in fight against drugs

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 2 Aug: Upper Subansiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Thutan Jampa on Friday appealed to NGOs and other stakeholders to cooperate with the police in the fight against the drug menace.

During a review meeting here with members of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) and various NGOs, the SP also apprised them of the measures taken by the police department in curtailing the drug menace, and highlighted the current law and order situation in the district.

Members of the TCS spoke on issues such as traffic congestion in Daporijo town, and illegal gambling in every colony. They also requested the police to improve the functioning of the police outposts in Taliha and Nacho, besides urging the SP to establish police stations in Limeking and Taksing as soon as possible.