Zonal-level basic training on climbing

CHIMPU, 3 Aug: A five-day zonal-level basic training course on ‘Route setters and belayers in sport climbing’ commenced at the Sports Complex here on Saturday.

The event is being organised for the first time in the Northeast zone by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, North East Zone (IMF-NEZ), in collaboration with the state government’s tourism and sports & youth affairs departments.

Internationally renowned climber and coach Praveen is conducting the training for youths from the Northeast region, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur. Sport climbing, which was included in the Olympic events list since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is the focus of this course.

Praveen stated that sport climbing is expected to grow in the Northeast, “following this basic course.” He expressed hope that “some Olympic medalists will definitely emerge from the region.”

Tourism Director Kesang Ngurup Damo, who is also the chairman of the IMF-NEZ, highlighted that the roles of route setters and belayers are crucial, akin to a wicketkeeper in cricket or a goalkeeper in soccer.

Damo noted, “This training will transform the sport climbing scenario in the region, paving the way for younger generations and exploring more potential.”

Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Lingi said that the state government is committed to promoting sport climbing just like other sports in the state. He also informed that a world-class climbing wall will soon come up in Roing (LDV).