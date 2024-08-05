2 arrested for attempting to loot ATM

ITANAGAR, 4 Aug: The Itanagar police have arrested two persons, identified as Banu Joram (40) and Takam Sampa (20), on the charge of vandalising and attempting to loot an ATM in Ganga.

The police informed that they received a written FIR on 3 August from one Prasanna Borah of the NCR Corporation India Pvt Ltd, claiming that on the intervening night of 2and 3 August, unknown perpetrators had vandalised the ATM in Ganga.

The FIR further stated that the unknown perpetrators damaged the ATM while attempting to steal money from it.

The police registered a case [u/s 305 (a)/62/3(5) BNS r/wSection 3 of the PDPP Act], and a team comprising Itanagar PS OC Inspector K Yangfo, SI Randhir Kumar Jha, and Constables K Atraham, P Tara and M Kino, led by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, under the supervision of SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, was constituted.

The team arrested the accused from Forest Colony in Chandranagar within 24 hours. Both the accused have been sent to judicial custody, the police added.