Education best tool for social transformation: Guv

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday called on all stakeholders to focus on developing students’ physical, mental and moral foundations to shape them into responsible citizens.

Addressing the inaugural session of a three-day ‘chintan shivir-cum-education conclave’ here, Parnaik emphasised that a strong mental and moral foundation would result in educated, disciplined and inspired individuals who would contribute to the state’s transformation from ‘Shiksit Arunachal’ to ‘Viksit Arunachal’.

Highlighting the critical role of education, the governor said that it equips people with knowledge and skills necessary for personal and societal growth.

“It awakens joy, curiosity and a deep desire to pursue leadership roles and positively impact those around them,” the governor added.

Parnaik stressed the importance of the ‘guru-shishya parampara,’ advocating impactful and innovative teacher training programmes.

He called for implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, “which promotes a holistic curriculum that encourages critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving.”

The governor recommended “aligning the curriculum with NEP-2020 principles while incorporating the state’s cultural heritage.”

He also dwelt on initiatives such as the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) and the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI Schools), emphasising the need for adopting best practices and innovative approaches to set new educational standards.

Parnaik commended Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, his advisor Mutchu Mithi, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, and Education Secretary Duly Kamduk for organising the conclave, and encouraged the participants to engage in meaningful discussions to enhance the state’s educational framework.

Sona in his address said that “education is a high stakes game; we should not compromise when it comes to education.”

He appealed to all stakeholders to “come together without any vested interest and try to bring back the whole system into the right track.”

He said that the conclave would “identify and discuss the weakness that the education department has, and understand it to find out a solution.

“We will discuss how we are going to change the present educational scenario of Arunachal Pradesh for the larger interest of our children,” he said.

Noting that “this conclave brings together a diverse group of participants, including policymakers, educators, experts, and stakeholders,” Education Commissioner Amzad Tak said that “their presence here signifies their dedication to the cause of education and their willingness to collaborate and find solutions to the challenges we face.

“Together, we can create a roadmap for a better future for our children,” he said, adding that “education is not just about imparting knowledge; it is about inspiring curiosity, fostering creativity, and nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.”

Sona’s adviser Mutchu Mithi and Education Secretary Duly Kamduk also spoke.

Among others, Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing, MLAs, deputy commissioners, DDSEs, heads of educational institutes, scholars, and representatives of various NGOs attended the inaugural session. ( Raj Bhavan, with PTI input)