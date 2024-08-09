Financial literacy prog organised

NAMSAI, 8 Aug: A ‘capacity building-cum-financial literacy’ programme under the NABARD’s rural mart scheme was held at Mahadevpur village in Namsai district on Thursday.

Organised by the Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Producer (NOSAAP) Co Ltd, in collaboration with the Mahadevpur branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB), the event was aimed at enhancing the management skills of the rural mart stakeholders.

During the programme, NOSAAP CEO Athina Chauhai emphasised the importance of digitising products created by farmers, artisans and weavers. He dwelt also on the essential aspects of “inventory management, recordkeeping, sales, and packaging for efficient mart operations.”

Chauhai also highlighted advanced topics, such as market intelligence, consumer preference tracking,and sales strategies.

NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy presented insights into the banking sector’s role, detailing various banking products, such as savings accounts, current accounts, recurring deposits, fixed deposits, and government-sponsored schemes,including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, the Atal Pension Yojana, and kisan credit cards.

PNB branch manager Balwinder Singh provided information on the PNB’s banking products, interest rates on deposits, and loan options.

Progressive livestock farmer Ranjit Konwar spoke on effective rearing techniques for poultry, ducks and goats, and offered solutions for potential health issues in livestock.

The programme was attended by progressive farmers, SHG members and NOSAAP FPO members.