Naara Aaba making a mark in Indian markets

[Tarannum Ansari]

HONG, 8 Aug: Naara Aaba, a winery located in Hong village in Lower Subansiri district, has been turning organically harvested fruits into delicious wines since 2017.

Founded by Tage Rita, the winery aims to preserve local fruits and support the local farming community of district headquarters Ziro.

Naara Aaba is known for using a variety of exotic fruits that grow abundantly in Ziro. These include kiwis, pears, wild apples, plums, guava, pineapple, and oranges. Before Naara Aaba’s establishment, many of these fruits would go to waste due to lack of proper marketing. The winery now uses these fruits to create a range of wines.

Naara Aaba has gained popularity for its high-quality wines. The winery’s efforts were even recognised on Shark Tank India, bringing further attention to its products.

Rita, the founder of Naara Aaba, is a professional winemaker with an MSc in wine technology, and has been running the winery for three years now. Her expertise ensures the production of top wines.

Naara Aaba produces wines according to the season. For instance, kiwi wine is made from November through January. This seasonal approach guarantees the freshness and flavour of the wines.

The winery exports its wines to several locations in Assam, including Tezpur, Guwahati, and Jorhat. According to Jyoti Prasad Morang, a representative of Naara Aaba, the winery benefits significantly from exporting kiwi wine, which is highly popular.

Currently, Naara Aaba offers nine varieties of wine: Kiwi Classic, Kiwi Delight, Kiwi with Ginger, Guava Chilli, Guava Delight, Rose, Golden Plum, Red Plum, Pear with Salyo (a local dry fruit) and Wild Apple.

The winery focuses on using local fruits from Ziro, thereby supporting the local economy and showcasing the valley’s agricultural potential. Except for ginger and guavas, which are taken from Manipur’s Ukhrul district and Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district, all of the other resources are taken from the farmers of Ziro.

Naara Aaba is positively impacting the local community while promoting sustainable agriculture. The winery’s success story highlights the importance of combining tradition with innovation, ensuring a bright future for Ziro valley’s farmers and winemakers.