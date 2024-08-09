Retd ADC Rajesh Panyang no more

PASIGHAT, 8 Aug: Retired additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Rajesh Panyang passed away on 7 August due to a prolonged illness, at the age of 68.

His mortal remains were laid to rest at his Ruksin residence. Many prominent personalities, relatives and well-wishers thronged to pay their last respects to the departed soul on Thursday.

Late Panyang is survived by his wife Yamang Panyang, two sons, and three daughters.

Born to late Talut Panyang and late Yame Panyang on 28 June, 1956 in Lai-Mekuri (in present-day Assam), Panyang had done his schooling from the Ledum primary school, matriculated from Dibrugarh, and completed his graduation from JN College, Pasighat.

He started his career as a junior teacher in 1976, and was posted at Mane village in Kora circle. He was later inducted as a circle officer in 1981. He was promoted to the post of EAC in 1996, and superannuated from government service in 2014 as ADC.

Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang in a condolence message said, “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of late Rajesh Panyang Ji. He was a great person. A person that departs from this earth never truly leaves, for they are still alive in our hearts and through our memories.”

Extending deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering in a condolence message stated, “His wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May he rest in peace.”

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng in his message said, “I am deeply sorry to hear about the passing of our loved one. I find it hard to find words to express my condolences. May he rest in peace.”

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu in his message said, “Rajesh Ji has built long-lasting relationships with the common masses. I know he will always be with us, guiding our path, showing the ways to succeed. My heart and prayers go out to the family members.” (DIPRO)